Kenya: Siaya Detectives Arrest Prime Suspect in the Murder of Siaya Man

30 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Detectives have apprehended the prime suspect believed to be connected to the murder of a man shot in a robbery incident that occurred at a cyber shop in Siaya on August 1, 2023.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations said Wednesday that the probe conducted unearthed a criminal gang going by the name 'comrades', which has been involved in a spate of robberies in the region including that of August 1.

The DCI stated that a forensic trail generated from the processed murder scene placed the suspect - Charles Otieno Odhiambo - at the centre of a number of violent robberies, triggering his manhunt and subsequent arrest at Awelo estate in Siaya.

"Several recoveries were made in his house including a getaway motorcycle registration numbers KMGE 652Q and KMFM 231D, assorted mobile phones and home appliances, National ID cards," the DCI said.

Also recovered were two pangas, steel cutters, several spanners, a printer, a projector, screw drivers among others.

The suspect has since been booked at Yala police station pending arraignment.

The investigative agency stated that detectives have launched manhunt for his accomplices and recovery of the firearms illegally possessed by the gang

