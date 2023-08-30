South Sudan: Deputy President Mashatile Arrives in South Sudan

Deputy President Paul Mashatile arrived in Juba on Monday to assess the latest developments in the implementation of the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

According to a statement released yesterday, the visit aims to also strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

"Deputy President Mashatile's visit is an opportunity to continue engaging parties to the R-ARCSS as well as reaffirm South Africa's support to the full implementation of all outstanding provisions of the R-ARCSS," the statement read.

He, according to this Office, will further call for a strengthened commitment by all international partners and friends of South Sudan to support the process.

This includes directly resourcing some of the critical mechanisms of the roadmap towards a peaceful and democratic end to the transitional period, and humanitarian assistance.

Vice President of South Sudan, James Wani Igga, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor, and the South African Ambassador to South Sudan Mahlodi Muofhe received the Deputy President.

In May this year, the Deputy President said South Africa would continue to support peace missions in South Sudan.

He explained that the mandate of the Special Envoy to South Sudan differs from that of South Africa's Ambassador.

"The latter deals with normal bilateral relations between the two countries. The Special Envoy on the other hand is tasked with assisting in the search for durable peace in South Sudan."

The immediate task of the Special Envoy, he said, is to help the parties to the Transitional Government of National Unity in South Sudan with the implementation of the R-ARCSS.

The power-sharing agreement was signed between the warring parties in August 2018 in a bid to end the five-year civil war.

"The work of the Special Envoy contributes to the effort to silence the guns."