South Africa: Deputy President Paul Mashatile Arrives in South Sudan

press release

Deputy President Mashatile arrives in South Sudan

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has arrived in Juba, the Republic of South Sudan, to assess the latest developments in the implementation of the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS) and to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

Deputy President Mashatile's visit is an opportunity to continue engaging Parties to the R-ARCSS as well as reaffirm South Africa's support to the full implementation of all outstanding provisions of the R-ARCSS.

He will further call for strengthened commitment by all International Partners and Friends of South Sudan to support the process, including directly resourcing some of the critical mechanisms of the roadmap towards a peaceful and democratic end to the transitional period, and humanitarian assistance.

Deputy President Mashatile was received by Dr. James Wani Igga, Vice President of South Sudan, South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr. Naledi Pandor, and Adv. Mahlodi Muofhe, the South African Ambassador to the Republic of South Sudan.