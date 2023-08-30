Kenya: Kamworor, Defending Champ Chebet Draw Battle Lines for New York Marathon

Nairobi — Defending champion Evans Chebet will clash with two-time winner Geoffrey Kamworor as organizers unveiled the elite men's list for this year's New York Marathon.

Chebet, who clinched the title in his debut last year in 2:08:41, seven months after winning the Boston Marathon, will look to retain his crown in a competitive field.

Chebet is a man of pedigree on his own, as he became the eighth man in history to win both the New York and Boston races in the same year and the first since 2011.

This year, the Kenyan has already started on a good note as he defended his Boston title and has finished first or second in 13 marathons.

"I feel very confident as I begin my preparations to defend my New York City Marathon title. I understand that nobody has won Boston and New York in back-to-back years since Bill Rodgers in the 1970's, so making history will be my aim," Chebet said, as he previewed this year's race.

Kamworor, a Kenyan Olympian and three-time half marathon world champion is looking to become only the third athlete to win three New York City Marathon men's titles. He won in both 2019 and 2017, and has made the podium in all four of his appearances.

Also confirmed for the race is 2021 winner Albert Korir, while US-based Kenyan Edward Cheserek is set to make his marathon debut.

Among the competition expected in the American city will be World Championship silver medalist Maru Teferi, two time New York silver medalist Shura Kitata and two-time World Championships silver medalist Mosinet Geremew, both of Ethiopia.

Olympic silver medalist Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands, North America's marathon record-holder Cam Levins of Canada, and 2023 United Airlines NYC Half podium finisher Zouahir Talbi of Morocco will also toe the line.