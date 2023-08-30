Ethiopia's Amane Beriso Wins Gold in Budapest Women's Marathon

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed congratulated Ethiopian athletes who claim gold and silver in the women's marathon at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023.

"Congratulations again to our female athletes at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 who claim gold and silver in the women's marathon. Together we are destined to achieve many more great feats!", Abiy twitted.

Amane Beriso and Gotytom Gebreslase won Gold and Silver respectively at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023.

Amane Beriso snached gold medal in women's marathon in 2:24:23 while Gotytom Gebreslase won silver medal in 2:24:34.