Ethiopia's Amane Beriso Wins Gold in Budapest Women's Marathon

26 August 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed congratulated Ethiopian athletes who claim gold and silver in the women's marathon at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023.

"Congratulations again to our female athletes at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 who claim gold and silver in the women's marathon. Together we are destined to achieve many more great feats!", Abiy twitted.

Amane Beriso and Gotytom Gebreslase won Gold and Silver respectively at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023.

Amane Beriso snached gold medal in women's marathon in 2:24:23 while Gotytom Gebreslase won silver medal in 2:24:34.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.