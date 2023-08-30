Ethiopia: Unique, Rich Avocados of Ethiopia Show Progress of Fruits Sector Dev't - PM Abiy

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed wrote that Ethiopia's export ready highland avocados which offer a unique and rich taste showcase the progress of the country's fruits sector development over the past few years.

Ethiopia's highland avocados that offer a unique and rich taste have a great potential and room to expand, he added.

According to "Ethiopia's Avocado Market Report 2023" of Freshela, a Kenyan based company engaged in sourcing, processing and exporting of avocados and other fresh produces, Ethiopia is emerging as a main avocado exporter in the world.