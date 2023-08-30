Ethiopia: Unique, Rich Avocados of Ethiopia Show Progress of Fruits Sector Dev't - PM Abiy

26 August 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed wrote that Ethiopia's export ready highland avocados which offer a unique and rich taste showcase the progress of the country's fruits sector development over the past few years.

In a note he posted on his Facebook, the premier stated that the export ready avocados showcase the progress of the nation's fruits sector development during the past few years.

Ethiopia's highland avocados that offer a unique and rich taste have a great potential and room to expand, he added.

According to "Ethiopia's Avocado Market Report 2023" of Freshela, a Kenyan based company engaged in sourcing, processing and exporting of avocados and other fresh produces, Ethiopia is emerging as a main avocado exporter in the world.

