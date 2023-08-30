Africa: Angola Calls for Africa's Combined Effort Amid Climate Crisis

Luanda — Angola urged for a united action by Africa in the face of the planetary crisis of climate change, loss of biodiversity and pollution (including chemical products, waste and plastics).

The caal was launched by the Secretary of State for the Environment for Climate Action and Sustainable Development Paula Coellho at the 19th Ordinary Session of the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment (AMCEN) held in Addisbaba, Ethipia.

Addressing the event, which took place on 14-18 August, the official said it was time for Africa to define a decisive agenda to deal with good management of chemicals and waste.

In her speech, Paula Coellho defended the strengthening of the implementation of international environmental agreements.

Paula Coelho stated that the 5th International Conference on Chemical Product Management, to be held next September, in Bonn, Germany, is an opportunity for Africa to raise its voice, mobilising the participation of all interested sectors, not just the environment, but health, agriculture and trade.

According to her, civil society organisations and the private sector must also be mobilised to participate in the great event.

At the Addis Ababa conference, which precedes the African Climate Summit, taking place in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, from September 4th to 6th, Angola chaired the High Level Dialogues.

The topic of the event aimed at climate finance, critical minerals and environmental protection and Human Life, focusing on the impact of plastic pollution.

According to a press release from the Angolan diplomatic representation in Addis Ababa, reached ANGOP on Sunday, following the ministerial meeting, Angola also participated in the Economic Forum on Scientific Research for Climate Changes.

The country also attended the consultation meetings between the Blue Fund Climate Commission for the Congo Basin and on air pollution. A.D/NIC