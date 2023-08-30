Kenya: No Medals for Ethiopia As Kenya Takes Top Spots in Women's 5,000 Metres

Ethiopia failed to clinch a medal in the women's 5000m at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary as none of its athletes managed to win a medal in the event.

Reigning world record holder Faith Kipyegon of Kenya clinched the gold medal with a time of 14:53:88. It was a Kenyan 1-2 finish as Beatrice Chebet of Kenya took the bronze in 14:54:33.

In between the Kenyan duo was Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, who was born in Ethiopia but now runs for the European country. Hassan clocked 14:54.11 to claim the silver.

Ethiopia had high hopes of gold in the event after its success earlier in the marathon. However, it wasn't meant to be as its leading runners finished outside the medal positions.

Ejgayehu Taye, who won bronze in the 10000m, could only manage fifth place in 15:11.78. Fellow Ethiopians Medina Elsa and Freweyni Hailu finished sixth and seventh, respectively.