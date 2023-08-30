Ethiopia: Tripartite Negotiation On GERD Resumes in Cairo

27 August 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The Tripartite negotiation over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) resumed today in Cairo, Egypt, according to the Government Communications Service.

Although the tripartite negotiation had previously been held in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and was able to prepare a draft agreement, the discussion has not been taken place since then, Government Communication Service indicated.

However, the tripartite talks has resumed today as per the agreement reached between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Abdel Fattah al Sisi in Cairo following the visit conducted by Abiy to Egypt recently, it added.

Accordingly, discussions and negotiations will be held on the draft agreement and other related issues during the latest talks.

According to the Government Communication Service, preparations have been carried out to conduct the negotiation in a manner that safeguards Ethiopia's interest and rights of future development.

