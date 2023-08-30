Ethiopia: Tripartite Negotiation On GERD Will Strengthen Cooperation - Head of Ethiopian Negotiation

Addis Ababa — The tripartite negotiation over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) will strengthen cooperation among the three countries, Ambassador Seleshi Bekele, head of the Ethiopian negotiation team with the rank of minister, said.

Following the bilateral consultation between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt on July 13, 2023, the tripartite negotiation for the first filling and annual operation of the GERD commenced today, in Cairo, Egypt.

In his opening remark, Ambassador Seleshi stated that tripartite negotiation will strengthen cooperation among the three countries.

He also reiterated Ethiopia's right to utilize the waters of the Nile River to meet the present and future generations.

Ambassador Seleshi also noted the immense benefits the three countries will derive from the GERD.

He emphasized that Ethiopia will continue to stand firm by its position regarding the principle of equitable and reasonable utilization and will continue working to arrive at an amicable conclusion of the negotiation.