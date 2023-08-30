Ethiopian Athletics Team Will Receive Hero's Welcome Upon Return From Budapest

Addis Ababa — :Members of the Ethiopian athletes team who participated at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary, will be warmly welcomed in Addis Ababa tomorrow, the Minister of Culture and Sport disclosed.

Briefing media today, Culture and Sport Minister Kejela Merdasa said Ethiopian athletes have registered impressive achievement at 19th World Athletics Championship in Budapest.

He conveyed a congratulatory message to the people of Ethiopia, as well as to the sports loving families and the brave athletes for scoring a decisive victory in the 19th World Athletics Championship by making the country's flag fly high in the world square.

Recall Ethiopia has collected nine medals in the Athletics Championships including two golds, four silvers and three bronzes at competition.

The Ethiopian athletics team finished the championship ranked 6th at global level and 2nd in Africa.

Members of the athletics team will be given a hero's welcome upon their return to Addis Ababa tomorrow.

According to the minister, various committees have been organized to welcome the proud athletes and delegation members.

An impressive reception ceremony will be given to the athletes that made Ethiopia proud and built the image of the country at the international stage, he added.

Moreover, he pointed out that "our country, Ethiopia, is a country that has been registering impressive achievments with its brave athletes from the 1st World Athletics Championship to the 19th World Athletics Championship."

Kejela called on Ethiopians and the sports-loving community to encourage the members of the team at the reception.

The Athletes will share their joy with the people by touring major streets in Addis Ababa.