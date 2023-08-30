Tanzania: President Makes Sweeping Changes as Country Gets New Deputy Prime Minister

30 August 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has made a minor cabinet reshuffle as well as establishing new post of Deputy Prime Minister and two new dockets.

Dr Doto Biteko has been appointed as the country's new Deputy Premier, according to a press statement issued by the State House in Dodoma on Wednesday.

The new deputy Premier will continue to head the Ministry of Minerals. Dr Doto will be supported by Mr Anthony Mavunde who has been named as the new Deputy Minister for Minerals.

Prior to his new appointment, Mavunde was the deputy Minister of Agriculture.

The new deputy PM will deal with coordination of the Government's businesses.

According to the Statement, the Head of State has dissolved the Ministry of Works and Transport to form two dockets namely the Ministry of Works and Ministry of Transport which will be led by Mr Innocent Bashungwa and Professor Makame Mnyaa Mbarawa respectively.

Prior to their appointments, Mr Bashungwa was the Minister of Minister of Defence and National Service while Prof Mbarawa was leading the dissolved Ministry of Works and of Transport.

