Rwanda: Mike Kayihura, Alyn Sano, Kivumbi to Perform at Blankets & Wine Kigali

30 August 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Frank Ntarindwa

Organisers of the famous Blankets & Wine slated for September 3, at Canal Olympia, Rebero have announced that the much anticipated show will feature a diverse lineup of talented artists including Mike Kayihura, Alyn Sano, Kivumbi King, Angel Mutoni and Sea Stars, an up and coming live band.

The fun-filled event which usually takes place in Kampala, Uganda and Nairobi, Kenya was last held in Kigali on August 27, 2017, at Kigali Golf Club.

Mike Kayihura, Bruce Melodie and The Ben have performed at the event in the past.

Happening for the second time in Kigali, Blankets & Wine is a quarterly, picnic-style, family friendly music festival which started in 2008 in Kenya and held its first event in Kampala in 2012 and has since grown to holding three to four events a year. Blankets & Wine Music Experience is based on four to five musical acts with different styles of urban.

Tickets to the concert go for Rwf25,000.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.