Rwanda: Mike Kayihura, Alyn Sano, Kivumbi to Perform at Blankets & Wine Kigali

Organisers of the famous Blankets & Wine slated for September 3, at Canal Olympia, Rebero have announced that the much anticipated show will feature a diverse lineup of talented artists including Mike Kayihura, Alyn Sano, Kivumbi King, Angel Mutoni and Sea Stars, an up and coming live band.

The fun-filled event which usually takes place in Kampala, Uganda and Nairobi, Kenya was last held in Kigali on August 27, 2017, at Kigali Golf Club.

Mike Kayihura, Bruce Melodie and The Ben have performed at the event in the past.

Happening for the second time in Kigali, Blankets & Wine is a quarterly, picnic-style, family friendly music festival which started in 2008 in Kenya and held its first event in Kampala in 2012 and has since grown to holding three to four events a year. Blankets & Wine Music Experience is based on four to five musical acts with different styles of urban.

Tickets to the concert go for Rwf25,000.