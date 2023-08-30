Rwanda: RDB Releases New Night-Time Regulations

Rwanda Development Board (RDB) has released new regulations on night-time activities including commercial entertainment and businesses that serve alcoholic beverages.

According to an August 30 notice signed by RDB chief executive Clare Akamanzi, the guidelines are put in place for all public commercial event venues (entertainment venues and conference halls), hotels, bars, restaurants, and nightclubs and similar other gathering areas hosting entertainment activities in regards to official business operating hours and the sale and consumption of alcohol.

"Other services/businesses are not affected," the notice reads.

The new guidelines are related to a decision by the Cabinet on August 1, which set a closing time for night-time activities. The guidelines will take effect on September 1, as per the Cabinet resolution.

Operating hours

According to the notice, commercial entertainment venues such as restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and liquor stores must close at 1:00 am from Monday to Friday and at 2:00 am on Saturday and Sunday.

Hotel services can remain open for in-house guests only.

Other establishments such as pharmacies, supermarkets, factories, call centres may continue to operate within existing rules and regulations.

Alcohol consumption

By law, it is illegal to serve alcohol to persons under 18 years of age.

"Vendors and establishments are responsible for ensuring that all alcohol consumers are above the age of 18, for example by requesting a National Identity Card (ID Card) or any other type of official identification," the notice said, adding that "a visibly intoxicated person must not be served alcohol."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Late night operations

In limited circumstances Rwanda Development Board (RDB) may authorize after hours operation in establishments, for example for special events, concerts or other valid reasons. Requests with rationale and planned activities may be submitted to RDB's email: regulation.division@rdb.rw.

Failure to comply with the guidelines will result in penalties determined by the law regulating the tourism industry in Rwanda.

The notice said the RDB will work in collaboration with other relevant government institutions to ensure the proper implementation of the guidelines.