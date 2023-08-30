Rwanda's Progressive Legislation on Labour Shows Focused Commitment to Quality of Life

opinion

Rwanda's Vision 2050, otherwise known as 'the Rwanda We Want" which articulates the country's strategic direction in the coming decades, has one major underlying goal; improving the quality of life for citizens of this country.

In a monumental stride towards realising this, the Government of Rwanda over the past few months solidified this dedication starting with a cabinet decision dated November 11, 2022.

This pivotal step marked the beginning of a comprehensive strategy aimed at bolstering the welfare of its citizens, commencing as early as childhood all the way to the working class.

An integral facet of this transformative commitment was the recalibration of school hours, which took effect in January this year. The school day was adjusted to commence at 8:30 a.m. and end at 5:00 p.m., reflecting the government's dedication to ensure a conducive learning environment for its young learners.

Before this directive, it was a common occurrence to see barely awake kids by the roadside as early as dawn, waiting to be picked up by school buses, while others would be seen dozing on these buses early in the morning on their daily commute to school.

Simultaneously, official working hours were adjusted to encompass an eight-hour span, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm with one flexible hour between 8:00 and 9:00. This strategic move among others sought to not only optimise productivity but also prioritise the physical and mental wellness of the workforce.

The implication is that now it is easy for working parents to drop off their children at school, at least those who are in a position to do so.

Admittedly, this transformative development was met with a range of emotions, particularly from the private sector and essential service employees, and other inconveniences that came with it, including traffic congestion, especially in the morning hours.

However, we must look at the bigger picture; the recalibration of work and school hours reflected a dynamic shift, impacting the corporate world by necessitating adjustments to established operational paradigms.

Needless to say, the adjusted working and school hours would ensure parents have more time with their children, which will go a long way in fostering this much-needed bond.

In the same vein, the government recently announced through a cabinet decision, a plan to adjust night-time entertainment, where, unless authorised entertainment spots, all hangouts will stop operating at 1 a.m. during weekdays and 2 a.m. during the weekends; specifically on Fridays and Saturdays.

This measure, which comes into effect on September 1, 2023, underscores the government's commitment to ensure that citizens' rest and well-being are prioritised in the face of modern urban lifestyles.

Of course, this directive, whose implementation is to be guided by a set of instructions to be released by Rwanda Development Board will disrupt the vibrant 'night economy' and its value chain, but the dynamism of all players involved is needed to ensure greater good is served.

Equally important, the new instructions should be sensitive to other important ambitions like the country's quest to become a top destination for meetings and conferences through its robust MICE strategy.

The transformative journey did not stop there. Recently amendments were made to the country's labour law cited as Law n° 027/2023 of 18/05/2023 amending the Law n° 66/2018 of 30/08/2018 to increase parental leave for mothers from 12 consecutive weeks to a commendable 14 consecutive weeks, while simultaneously extending paternity leave from four days to 10 days.

This progressive step acknowledged the significance of parental bonding and nurtured the seeds of a more cohesive and family-centric society.

The collective of these remarkable initiatives underpins the unwavering dedication of the Rwandan government towards the holistic development of its citizens. These progressive measures embody Rwanda's commitment to fostering a society that thrives on principles of inclusivity, equity, and shared prosperity.

As the nation marches forward on this transformative path, the journey towards improved citizen well-being resonates as a significant stride in the corporate governance world--one that acknowledges the intertwined relationship between workforce vitality and societal advancement.

In conclusion, it can't go unsaid that it is incumbent upon employers to ensure that allocated working hours are optimised because it is our collective output that will propel our country towards achieving the ambitious aspirations we have set for ourselves as a country.

The writer is a legal practitioner with a bias towards corporate governance.