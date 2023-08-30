Rwanda: Commissioner of Police Kabera Redeployed to New Role as Police Get New Spokesperson

Commissioner of Police John Bosco Kabera has been appointed as Rwanda National Police (RNP)'s Commissioner for Infrastructure Security and Private Security Providers.

His new postition is ranked higher than his previous role on RNP command structure.

Kabera has been serving as the Commissioner for Public Relations and Media, and RNP Spokesperson since October 2018.

He was replaced by Assistant Commissioner of Police Boniface Rutikanga.

Kabera was also previously in charge of the logistics department.

He also served as the Commandant of Police Training School in Gishari.