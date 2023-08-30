Rwanda National Police Gets New Spokesperson

Assistant Commissioner of Police Boniface Rutikanga has been appointed as Commissioner for Public Relations and Media of Rwanda National Police, RNP announced on Wednesday, August 30.

He also effectively becomes the Police Spokesperson, replacing Commissioner of Police John Bosco Kabera, who had occupied the position since October 2018.

Kabera has now been named the Commissioner for Infrastructure Security and Private Security Providers (ISPSP).

Until his new appointment, Rutikanga served as Commissioner for Peace Support Operations.

Before that, he had served as deputy spokesperson of the Rwanda National Police.