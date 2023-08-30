Rwanda National Police Gets New Spokesperson

30 August 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Moise M. Bahati

Assistant Commissioner of Police Boniface Rutikanga has been appointed as Commissioner for Public Relations and Media of Rwanda National Police, RNP announced on Wednesday, August 30.

He also effectively becomes the Police Spokesperson, replacing Commissioner of Police John Bosco Kabera, who had occupied the position since October 2018.

Kabera has now been named the Commissioner for Infrastructure Security and Private Security Providers (ISPSP).

Until his new appointment, Rutikanga served as Commissioner for Peace Support Operations.

Before that, he had served as deputy spokesperson of the Rwanda National Police.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.