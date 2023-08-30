Kenya: 4 Suspected Passport Brokers Arrested at Nyayo House

Nairobi — Four people suspected to be brokers who solicit bribes to facilitate passport applications have been arrested during a security operation conducted at Nyayo House.

The four have been booked at the Central Police Station and are expected to face various charges among them preparation to commit a Felony.

They are also set to be charged with conspiracy to defraud unsuspecting members of public.

The arrest comes days after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki vowed to crack down and clean up the Department of Immigration Services, blaming corrupt officials for the

He declared the Nyayo House passport centre a crime scene vowing to mount a decisive battle against passport cartels he accused of sabotage.