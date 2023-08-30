Kenya: 48 Passengers Evacuated Safely After Bus Fire Along Narok-Mai Mahiu Road

30 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi — Forty-eight passengers traveling on Ena Coach bus escaped unhurt after the vehicle burst into flames in the Nairegie Enkare area along the Narok-Mai Mahiu Road in Narok County.

A statement by Ena Coach Chief Executive officer Richard Mogire on Wednesday stated the bus experienced a front tire burst while ascending the hill after Suswa towards Nairegie-Enkare area.

The driver stopped to assess the situation only to realize the bus had already caught fire, Mogire reported.

"Upon discovering fire, our vigilant crew acted quickly ensuring the safe evacuation of all passengers from the burning bus. We are relieved to inform you that no casualties or injuries were reported during this incident," Mogire said.

He noted that the company had sent a rescue bus to the spot in order to transport the passengers who had been evacuated from the burning bus to their next destination.

Mogire reaffirmed the firm's commitment to a thorough investigation to identify the fire's primary cause and avert a recurrence.

"We are working with relevant authorities to determine the root cause and take appropriate actions to ensure the highest standards of safety of our passengers," he said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.