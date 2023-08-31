Gabon: The Republic of Gabon in Dates

analysis

A coup attempt is underway in Gabon. In the early hours of Wednesday morning, a group of soldiers declared the "end to the regime" of President Ali Bongo, whose election for a third term as president had just been announced. He succeeded his father, Omar Bongo, in 2009 who had governed the country for more than forty years. Here is a brief history of Gabon in dates.

17 August 1960

Gabon gained independence from France.

The country had been part of the French empire in Africa since 1886, a year after the infamous Berlin Conference where European powers decided how to divide the African continent among themselves.

February 1961

Léon Mba was elected president.

12 November 1966

Albert-Bernard Bongo - later to be known as Omar Bongo Ondimba - became Léon Mba's vice-president, opening the way for a long reign.

December 1967

Bongo was elected president of the Republic of Gabon.

Bongo created the Gabonese Democratic Party (Parti démocratique gabonais, PDG), a unique party ruling the country thanks to its massive oil revenues.

1973

Bongo converted to Islam, and took the name of El Hadj Omar Bongo, later adding "Ondimba", his father's name, in 2003.

In 1973, 1979 and1986 again, Bongo was the only candidate in the presidential elections.

1989

Omar Bongo named his son Ali, 29, as Foreign Affaires minister.

January - April 1990

Anti-PDG protests turned to riots.

In May 1990, Omar Bongo agreed to install a multiparty democracy, but he was reelected in 1993 and 1998.

1999

Ali Bongo became Defence minister, and remained so until 2009.

2005

Omar Bongo was reelected for the last time, despite strong opposition, post-electoral violence, and accusations of fraud.

June 2009.

Omar Bongo dies.

August 2009

Ali Bongo Ondimba was installed as president of Gabon despite opposition to his appointment.

2010

The French judiciary nonetheless opened a first investigation into president Ali Bongo's chief of staff on suspicion of taking a bribe to help secure a contract.

2014 - 15

A scandal erupts over allegations that Ali was adopted abroad by his father.

December 2014

Violent clashes between the opposition's supports and security forces left one dead. Demonstrators demanded Bongo's departure.

2015

A crash in oil prices weakened Gabon's economy.

2016

French properties of Omar Bongo's family were seized by court.

2016

Ahead of the presidential election, the opposition demanded that Ali Bongo's should not be allowed stand. The demand was ignored.

August 2016

Bongo was reelected in even if the only challenger, Jean Ping, was declared victor.

September 2016

Constitutional Court validates Bongo's reelection.

The parliamentary elections were called off until December 2016.

October 2018

Ali Bongo suffered a stroke while travelling in Saudi Arabia.

Bongo is forced to transfer some of his powers to the vice-president and prime minister for months.

7 January 2019

The regime survived a coup attempt, followed by another attempt later that year.

October 2021

Ali Bongo's name appeared in the Pandora Papers, accusing multiple head of states of have hidden millions in offshore tax havens.

9 July 2023, despite his ongoing health issues, Bongo declares himself candidate again for the August presidential election, held in late August.

30 August 2023

Ali Bongo is officially re-elected with over 64% of the vote against his main rival, Albert Ondo Ossa.

Ossa had denounced "fraud orchestrated by the Bongo camp" two hours before the poll closed.