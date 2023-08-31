Tanzania: Uhuru Torch Race to Inspect 26 Projects in Rukwa

Nkasi — THE Uhuru Torch Race arrived in Rukwa Region on Tuesday and is scheduled to inspect 26 development projects valued at 14.4bn/-.

It will also lay foundation stones and launch various development schemes.

The reception of Uhuru Torch was held at Kizi village in Nkasi District bordering Rukwa and Katavi Regions.

Sumbawanga District Commissioner Mr Sixtus Mapunda received the Uhuru Torch from his counterpart Mlele District Commissioner Alhaj Majid Mwanga.

At the reception of the Uhuru Torch Mr Mapunda represented Rukwa Regional Commissioner Mr Charles Makongoro Nyerere while Alhaj Mwanga represented Katavi Regional Commissioner Ms Mwanamvua Mrindoko

Mr Mapunda said the torch race will cover 778.8 kms and will inspect various development projects worth over 14.4bn/- to ensure quality and value for money on development schemes.

Equally, wananchi have contributed 101.2m/- equivalent to 0.70 per cent, four councils have contributed 484.97m/- equivalent to 3.36 per cent, central government 13.4bn/- equivalent to 92.97 per cent and contribution from development stakeholders and donors is amounting to 428.8/- which is equivalent to 2.97 per cent

Giving a breakdown, Mr Mapunda said the Uhuru Torch during its race in Rukwa Region will inspect water projects implemented by The Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) valued at over 6.8bn/, road infrastructures undertaken by the Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA) worth 3bn/- and education projects valued at 1.4bn/-

Others on the lists are health projects worth 15bn/- and agriculture, livestock and fishery projects 15bn/

"During its race the Uhuru Torch will inspect and launch project for empowering youths worth 104m/ - and environment projects valued 5m/-," he added.

He further said that basing on the 2023 theme for Uhuru Torch race, which emphasises on caring for the environment, protecting water sources among others the region has implemented several projects.

"The Torch symbolises Tanzania inside and outside the borders as well as motivating effective implementation of the development projects," emphasised the DC.

Speaking after arriving in Rukwa Region the national leader of Uhuru Torch race Mr Abdullah Shaibu Karim lauded the regional administration for receiving them warmly.

The Uhuru torch is a national symbol in Tanzania depicting freedom, equality, integrity, respect for human dignity, peace, hope and strengthening union between mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.

The lighting of the Uhuru torch was made on National Independence Day on 9 December 1961 by the first President Mwl Julius Nyerere and later taken to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro as a symbol of national illumination.

The Uhuru torch aimed to enlighten and awaken the sense of nationalism, to illuminate the nation by saying 'no' to poverty, inequality, illiteracy, diseases, ethnicity and racialism.

Since then, the torch has been carried through the country every year from March/April to October, passing through all districts to enhance development activities.

To underscore its importance, the government budgets the cost for the nationwide run under the president's office, which also appoints the torch-running team and its leaders.