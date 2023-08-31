Botswana: Delegates Embrace Framework for Nursing Midwifery Strategy

Gaborone — The 73rd Session of the WHO Regional Committee (RC73) delegates have welcomed the framework for implementing the global strategic directions for Nursing and Midwifery 2021-2025 in the WHO African region.

The framework builds on the 2017 Regional Framework on the implementation of the global strategy on human resources for health which was adopted in the pre-pandemic era.

It is also meant to guide efforts of member states in aligning, stimulating and sustaining adequate investments in nursing and midwifery and the broader health workforce.

Speaking during a side event at the ongoing RC73 in Gaborone on Tuesday, deputy permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health Dr Onalenna Seitio-Kgokgwe said the country welcomed the four strategic directions espoused in the strategy, as they would contribute towards strengthening the nursing and midwifery professions.

Dr Seitio-Kgokgwe said in response to the World Health Assembly 73 (30) which requested WHO to engage with all regions to update the Global Strategic Directions for Nursing and Midwifery 2016-2020, the country had responded by developing her first ever Nursing and Midwifery Strategic Plan 2020-2024.

"The strategy articulates the commitment by the government of Botswana to transform the nursing and midwifery professions, and focus to their core business of providing evidence-informed interventions which are inclusive, participatory and relevant to their clients," she stated.

She also indicated that through the implementation of the nursing and midwifery strategy, the country had made great strides notably in the areas of leadership, regulation, education and training.

Moreover, Dr Seitio-Kgokgwe stated that there was a strengthened senior nursing and midwifery leadership at policy and district level, whilst professional regulatory systems continued to be reviewed to enhance service delivery.

"Education programmes are also being redesigned for effective learning towards better health service delivery," she explained.

She added that government had made a deliberate effort to increase the training budget and numbers of nurses and midwives being trained at advanced and specialisation levels.

She however indicated that more work in the strategy still remained, particularly in the areas of research, workforce and human resources for health information.

