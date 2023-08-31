Kenya: After World Champs in Budapest, Kenyan Stars Descend in Switzerland for Zurich Diamond League

Nairobi — Kenyan athletics stars will descend in Zurich, Switzerland for the Zurich leg of the Diamond League, just days after the conclusion of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Here is the rundown of the Kenyan athletes and the times in which they will be competing in Zurich.

9:23pm - Women's steeplechase

Budapest medalists Beatrice Chepkoech (silver) and Faith Cherotich (bronze) will be out in full force, leading a Kenyan quartet in search of Diamond League riches, competing in the steeplechase.

Chepkoech has been slowly coming back to the top of her fitness after struggling with injury and the silver medal from Budapest will act as a catalyst for her to end the season in style.

She has had a fairly good campaign this season. She has victory in the Lausanne Diamond League, was second in London, and a pair of fourth place finishes in Rome and Doha.

She also paced Faith Kipyegon to her 5,000m world record run in Paris.

Chepkoech is currently the Diamond League leader with 25 points, three ahead of Ethiopia's Sembo Almayew who is not competing in Zurich.

Victory will be a huge boost for her Diamond Trophy bid.

Meanwhile, Jackline Choekoech who was the world leader before the World Championships will seek to bounce back after a disappointing final in Budapest. Jackline was one of the medal prospects for Team Kenya, but she couldn't just fire in the final.

She will look to make amends and climb up the Diamond League rankings with a good performance in Zurich. Also lining up for the race on Thursday night is recently crowned world champion Winfred Mutile, who is set for a re-match with the Kenyans.

9:41pm - 1500m men

The Kenyan duo of Abel Kipsang and Reynold Cheruiyot will be out in Zurich, seeking to make amends for their failure to clinch a medal at the World Championships.

Kenya couldn't earn any silverware in the Hungarian capital with Kipsang finishing fourth while reigning World U20 Champion Cheruiyot was further down the pecking order.

They will be seeking for statement performances, in a stacked race that also has recently crowned world champion Josh Kerr of Great Britain as well as Spain's Mohamed Katir and USA's Yared Nuguse.

Kipsang is placed third in the Diamond Trophy hunt with 11 points and a win will be a huge boost for a late rally for the crown.