Zimbabwe: Man Attempts to Axe Wife Inside Supreme Court

31 August 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

A Marondera man is in trouble after he barged into the Supreme Court wielding an axe before attempting to strike his ex-wife who works there in a nasty custody battle.

Tendai Gambiza, 33, of Nyameni, Marondera is now charged with violating section 3(1) of the Domestic Violence Act.

He is also facing intimidation charges.

Gambiza appeared before Harare Magistrate Dennis Mangosi who remanded him in custody awaiting bail application.

According to court papers, Gambiza followed his ex-wife, Felistas Bere, to work on August 28 after she refused to let him see their child.

When he arrived, Gambiza allegedly threatened to kill her with the axe but was detained by some police officers.

"The accused told the complainant that he wanted to see their child which was contrary to the court order which states that he has access to the child during weekends only.

"Accused went on to threaten to kill the complainant with an axe, pointing it at her.

"Complainant reported to police officers officers who were deployed at the JSC and they seized the axe and arrested the accused." read court papers.

Gambiza has another case that is pending in which he allegedly pointed a toy gun at Bere.

He is however yet to be arrested over that incident.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.