Kenya: EACC to Launch NHIF Audit Thursday Following Fraud Allegations

Nairobi — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is set to commission the audit of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) following graft allegations.

In assessing NHIF systems, policies and operations, EACC will seek to " identify and expose systemic loopholes and weaknesses conducive to corruption and unethical practices."

"The findings of the audit exercise will guide various reform actions, including addressing current accountability deficits in the management of public resources under the care and control of NHIF," a dispatch released from Integrity Centre on Wednesday read on part.

EACC termed the audit exercise "a corruption prevention measure that does not in any way prejudice the ongoing investigations at the state agency."

The commission defended the move, coming slightly over a month after Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha suspended NHIF branch managers accused of fraud, saying it was acting within its mandate.

"EACC is mandated to undertake such system reviews in public bodies either on its own motion or at the invitation of the concerned entity."

The suspension of the officials followed an NTV exposé that uncovered fraudulent individuals affiliated with NHIF masquerading as healthcare providers.

The exposé shed light on their deceitful practices, which targeted residents in Meru and Nairobi by making false promises to alleviate the debilitating effects of arthritis.

Consequently, Nakhumicha instructed the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC), along with the Pharmacy and Poisons Board, to initiate independent investigations into the matter.