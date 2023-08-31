Kenya: National Dialogue Committee Adopts Harmonized Agenda Document

Nairobi — The Nationals Dialogue Committee spearheading the Azimio - Kenya Kwanza talks has adopted a harmonized agenda document to extend invitations for presentation of public memoranda.

Majority leader Kimani Ichung'wah who is leading Kenya Kwanza Delegation stated that the committee has signed a framework agreement following a meeting conducted on Wednesday.

"We have now agreed on the framework agreement as well as key priority issues to be deliberated by the national Dialogue Committee," Ichung'wah stated.

According to Ichung'wah, the harmonized agenda document will pave the way for the commencement of the official peace talks led by the bipartisan committee.

"The bipartisan committee team has also agreed to extend an invitation to experts and members of the public who will be given an opportunity to present their memorandum," he said.

However, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka leading the Azimio delegation has urged Kenyans not to lose faith in the ongoing dialogue aimed at resolving the political conflict between Kenya kwanza government and Opposition Azimio coalition.

"A lot of work has already been done. The journey is tremendous, we are making good progress! We want to encourage Kenyans to have faith in the bi-partisan committee team," Kalonzo stated.

Kalonzo has reiterated that the Azimio coalition is committed to highlighting issues that will be presented and addressed by the dialogue committee team.

The former vice president has also criticized leaders who are calling off the special talks terming them as a waste of time.

"This is serious National work! If there is a moment where this country should come together it is now," he added.

Both Senate and the National Assembly unanimously approved the motion to legally establish the dialogue team where Kenya Kwanza's Ichung'wa-led team includes Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot (UDA), Embu Governor and UDA Party Chairperson Cecily Mbarire, EALA MP Hassan Omar (UDA) and Bungoma Women Representative Catherine Wambilanga (Ford Kenya).

Kalonzo's delegation includes National Assembly Opiyo Wandayi (ODM), Malindi MP Amina Mnyanzi (ODM), Democratic Action Party Leader Eugene Wamalwa and Nyamira Senator Okong'o Omogeni (ODM).