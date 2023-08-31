South Africa: Senzo Was Shot From Close Up

30 August 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)

Ballistics expert Chris Mangena testified in the High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday that Senzo Meyiwa was shot at close range.

Meyiwa's tragic killing in 2014 at Kelly Khumalo's parental home in Vosloorus shocked the nation.

Five men are currently facing trial for his murder.

Mangena, a seasoned police service veteran of 29 years, examined both the crime scene and Meyiwa's body at the Germiston mortuary.

"The tearing on the vest indicates a close range, it's very close range. What I see is that the firearm was in contact with the body of the deceased. It was a close contact shot," testified Mangena.

Based on his examination of Meyiwa's clothes and the crime scene, Mangena concluded that two shots were fired within the Khumalo house.

He explained: "One shot was fired at the crime scene and one shot was fired directly at the floor at an angle of 90 degrees. If you look at the bullet, the tile is stronger, it is fragmented. If someone was close, it's possible they could have been hit."

The trial continues.

Compiled by staff writer

Pictured above: Senzo Meyiwa

Image source: File

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.