South Africa: Parents Hope for Answers As Inquest Into Deaths of 21 Young People At an East London Tavern Is Set to Begin

More than 30 witnesses, including experts and eyewitnesses, are expected to give evidence as the State tries to find out what led to the deaths of 21 young people at Enyobeni Tavern in June 2022.

An inquest to determine who is legally responsible for the deaths of 21 young people at the Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park, East London, on 26 June 2022 is set to begin on Thursday, 30 August, at the East London Regional Court.

This comes after the State wrapped up its case against the tavern owners, Siyakhangela and Vuyokazi Ndevu, at the same court last week. The couple are on trial for selling liquor to underage children, but they do not face charges in relation to the deaths.

The Ndevus still maintain their innocence and are adamant that they did not sell alcohol to any underage children.

"I never sold alcohol to underage kids," Siyakhangela has said. "I never allowed minors to come into my place and those kids arrived there in minibus taxis around 1am."

SAPS detective Captain Gerhard Swart was the last witness to be led by the State's senior prosecutor, advocate Tango Pangalele, during the trial. On the day he gave evidence, the court also had an opportunity to watch the CCTV footage from the tavern on the night the children died.

A neighbour of the Ndevu couple and eyewitnesses also testified.

The couple will return to court...