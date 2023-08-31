South Africa: Joburg Inner-City Fire Claims At Least 60 Lives

Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Everson Luhanga

More than 60 people have died in a building fire in the Johannesburg city centre.

City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services confirmed the incident.

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said firefighters are currently responding to a five-storey building fire reported earlier on Thursday morning in the Johannesburg Inner City on the corner of Alberts and Delvers Streets around 1:30 am.

He said several other patients have been transported to several medical facilities for treatment.

"On arrival, firefighters started to evacuate all the people out of the building while conducting firefighting operations.

"Ten people were confirmed dead at the scene and 42 people were treated at the scene and later transported to various health care facilities for further medical care.

"At this stage, the cause of the fire is still the subject of investigations," he said.

Officials from the City of Johannesburg Disaster Management have been activated to start facilitating relief for affected families.

This is a developing story.

