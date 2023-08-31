Rwanda: Kagame Approves Retirement of 12 Generals

30 August 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Musoni

President Paul Kagame has approved the retirement of 12 Generals and several officers including those whose contracts of duty ended and others who leave the army on medical grounds.

The retirements were announced on Wednesday, August 30, in a statement issued by Rwanda Defence Force (RDF).

Among those retired include two four-star generals, James Kabarebe and Fred Ibingira, two three-star generals, Charles Kayonga and Frank Mushyo Kamanzi.

Kabarebe and Kayonga have previously served as Chief of Defence Staff of RDF, while the other two have been service chiefs previously.

Kabarebe, who also once served as the defence minister, is currently the Senior Presidential Advisor on Defence and Security, while Kamanzi is currently Rwanda's Ambassador to Russia.

The list also includes five Major Generals; Martin Nzaramba, Eric Murokore, Augustin Turagara, Charles Karamba and Albert Murasira while the Brigadier General are three, Chris Murari, Didace Ndahiro and Emmanuel Ndahiro.

Murasira, who is the Minister in charge of Emergency Management while Karamba is currently Rwanda's Ambassodor to Ethiopia and African Union.

Murokore has been serving as the Regional Reserve Force Commander-Northern; Turagara was the Commandant of the RDF General Headquarters-Kanombe.

"The President has also approved the retirement of 83 senior officers, six junior officers and 86 senior noncommissioned officer, 678 whose contracts ended and 160 medical discharges," reads a statement from RDF.

