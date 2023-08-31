Rwanda: Nyirimana Joins Newcomers Kepler As Head Coach

Newcomers Kepler Volleyball Club have appointed Fidèle Nyirimana as their new head coach on a one-year deal.

Nyirimana, who has been without a club for more than three months', completed the move to the club which is also looking to sign new players, assistant coach, physiotherapist and physical trainer.

The former Rwanda international previously coached Group Scolaire Officielle de Butare (Indatwa), Gisagara VC, Kirehe, University of Tourism Technology and Business Studies (UTB) volleyball club, National University of Rwanda (NUR) and Rayon Sports Volleyball Club.

The veteran libero has won trophies wherever he coached including the league title, Care d'As title, Genocide Memorial Tournament, Kayumba Memorial Tournament, Rutsindura Memorial Tournament, KAVC memorial tournament and Gisaka Open tourney.

Nyirimana's first test with Kepler will be Gisaka Open tournament which is scheduled in the middle of September.

The tournament will help him to assess his players and the depth of his squad.

On Thursday, Nyirimana and his technical staff will lead auditions for players aspiring to join his team at Kepler University at Kinyinya and those who will pass will be offered scholarships.

Born in April 1978, in Gisagara District of the Southern Province, Nyirimana started his volleyball youth career with ACEPR, in Nyamagabe District and ESPANYA, in Nyanza District, in the early 1990s before making his league debut with Amasata volleyball club in 1996.

He then crossed to APR men's volleyball club the following year where he played for two seasons before joining Umubano Blue Tigers in 1999.

Between 2001 and 2006, Nyirimana played for and won many titles with the University of Rwanda (formerly National University of Rwanda - UNR) while he also represented the country in several international competitions.

He called time on his glittering playing career in 2009 and he immediately switched to coaching, starting with Huye-based Indatwa Volleyball Club and later with UNR until 2013 when he was signed by defunct Rayon Sports volleyball club.

He also coached Kirehe and guided them to the 2017 Carre d'AS glory.