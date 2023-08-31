Rwanda: Kagame Meets Operation Smile Boss

President Paul Kagame, on Wednesday, August 30, met with Kathy Magee, the President and CEO of Operation Smile, a global non-profit that works to increase access to safe surgery and comprehensive care.

Since arriving in Rwanda, Magee met and held discussions with local healthcare officials regarding ongoing surgical outreach activities and future plans of the organization as well as Rwanda's health sector priorities.

Today at Urugwiro Village, President Kagame received a delegation from @operationsmile, a global nonprofit dedicated to transforming the lives of patients and their communities by increasing access to safe surgery and comprehensive care, led by Kathy Magee, President and CEO of... pic.twitter.com/Uh0jIELqxb-- Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) August 30, 2023

Since 2010, Operation Smile has provided free care to more than 2,000 patients with cleft conditions and other surgical needs in Rwanda. Today, Operation Smile's investments and partnerships with the Ministry of Health and the University of Rwanda help ensure access to safe, timely and affordable surgery by training local workforce.

Her meeting with President Kagame took place at the President's office. A post shared by the President's office's Twitter handle noted that they discussed ongoing surgical outreach activities, capacity development and future plans.

Operation Smile's officials say their goal is to increase surgical capability by delivering safe, timely cleft and reconstructive care for the people of Rwanda and support neighbouring countries.

The organisation has partnered with the University of Rwanda to address the significant need for safe surgical care in the country through different training programs for both anaesthesiologists and general and plastic surgeons.

By 2027, Operation Smile aims to train 10 new plastic surgeons and more anaesthesiologists.