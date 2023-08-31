South Africa: Ace Magashule Launches African Congress for Transformation - a Party for the 'Politically Abused'

30 August 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Victoria O'regan

Ousted ANC secretary general Ace Magashule has announced the launch of his new political party, marking his return to politics ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Three months after he was expelled from the ANC, the party's former secretary general Ace Magashule announced the formation of his new political organisation, the African Congress for Transformation (ACT), on Wednesday.

Magashule announced the launch of the ACT at a press conference in the famed Vilakazi Street -- formerly home to both Desmond Tutu and Nelson Mandela -- in Soweto.

"We are a new political party, and we call ourselves 'a people's party' because we are about people and we will rise and fall on behalf of the people," Magashule said.

"Our political party will exist as a custodian of the aspirations of its people and generations to come. A political party exists -- and this political party shall exist -- to challenge all forms of oppression, discrimination and injustice. We wish to exist to join our people and partner with them -- that's why we are 'the people's party,"' he continued.

The new party includes several former members of the ANC. Among those present at the ACT launch on Wednesday, was former controversial Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza who is one of the new party's members.

Magashule said the party wants to act against crime, unemployment, poverty, retrenchments,...

