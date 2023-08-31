South Africa: Three EFF Members Shot Dead in Cape Town in Alleged Hit By Suspected Drug Dealer

30 August 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Velani Ludidi

Three members of the EFF in Cape Town were gunned down after threatening to demolish a suspected drug dealer's house on the Cape Flats.

Three EFF members, Lubabalo Feketsha, Lulamo Siya Fatyela and Luyanda Mtsila, were fatally shot in Mfuleni outside the city of Cape Town on Tuesday evening.

EFF Western Cape chairperson, Unathi Ntame, said they were informed about the shooting minutes after it happened and immediately rushed to the scene. There, they found the bodies of Feketsha and Mtsila. Fatyela died at the hospital.

"A part of us has died with them," said Ntame.

"It has been established that the fighters were part of the Ward 108 Shukushukuma informal settlement committee in Mfuleni, and the committee had resolved to demolish the house of a drug dealer in their ward. As a form of retaliation, the drug dealer threatened them and subsequent to his threat, all three fighters were later mercilessly gunned down."

Ntame added that apart from being active EFF members, the deceased were activists who served their community.

"They were respected in their community for always fighting against any corruption of selling of plots, fighting against crime and gender-based violence, and actively fighting against drug dealing and alcohol abuse in their community.

"These fighters were members of the EFF in good standing ... community leaders, fearless ground forces and activists who...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

