Eritrea: 'Let's Harness Infinite Energy Instead of Suffering From Finite Energy Shortages' - Mr. Abraham's Vision

opinion

Driven by his passion for energy conservation and environmental protection, Engineer Abraham Tekle has pioneered the development of a groundbreaking invention - the "Solar Oven." The innovation taps on a readily available and abundant energy source, solar power, to address the pressing need of sustainable cooking solutions.

Introduction and Background

I studied Mechanical Engineering in college and have had nearly 18 years of service at the Ministry of Public Works, specifically in the Civil Engineering Department, I have focused on sustainable practices. My academic journey led me to Japan, where I dedicated three years to studying Renewable Energy and Environmental Engineering.

The Spark of Innovation:

The idea behind the Solar Oven was ignited by the immense potential of solar energy. Solar power is not only environment-friendly, evenly distributed and inexhaustible, but it also aligns with existing technology. Having recognized its significance for both cooking and heating applications, I embarked on this journey in 2003 which culminated in the realization of the Solar Oven project in 2018.

Addressing Core Challenges:

My role as an engineer centers around problem-solving, and the Solar Oven project embodies this principle. This invention is rooted in two fundamental elements crucial for our world's survival - energy and water. Astonishingly, 66%-70% of our country's energy consumption occurs within kitchens.

Unveiling the Mechanism:

The Solar Oven comprises four essential components: a vacuum tube, frame, reflector, and food tray. The vacuum tube, a two-layered glass, facilitates cooking, while the frame holds the components together. The reflector captures solar irradiance, focusing it onto the vacuum tube to generate sensible heat.

Application and Versatility:

Through rigorous experimentation, I have demonstrated that you can make a diverse range of dishes on the Solar Oven. The Solar Oven's utility extends to serving as an autoclave for sterilizing medical equipment, especially in rural hospitals. Its portability also makes it ideal for camping enthusiasts.

Target Audience:

Presently, the Solar Oven project aims to benefit families with five members. This innovation lightens their cooking workload by harnessing the power of the sun, and it can be used to make various types of baked dishes. It is aligned with my goal of bridging the gap between urban and rural kitchens, replacing traditional cooking methods using firewood and fossil fuel.

Advantages of the Invention:

Solar ovens present a compelling alternative to wood-fueled stoves in regions with scarce fuel resources and abundant sunlight. This approach contributes to mitigating deforestation and desertification. Remarkably, the project aligns with six Sustainable Development Goals for 2030, including poverty reduction, health improvements, enhanced education access, climate action, gender equality, and affordable clean energy.

A Trailblazing Path:

The Solar Oven's distinct attributes, such as affordability, high efficiency, compactness, and adaptability to adverse conditions, position us as pioneers within our community.

Operational Recommendations:

Users must note a critical operational aspect: avoiding abrupt temperature differentials that could fracture the glass. Matching the dish and glass temperatures is crucial to prevent damage. Fortunately, the glass is replaceable, ensuring long-term functionality.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Energy Eritrea By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Public Reception and Future Prospects:

The public's response at Festival Eritrea held at the Expo grounds was overwhelmingly positive. This experience reinforces the public's enthusiasm for innovative solutions that positively impact their lives.

Concluding Thoughts:

I firmly believe that the Solar Oven holds potential not only for Eritrea but also for sub-Saharan African countries. I urge stakeholders to give priority to this sector, leveraging the abundant solar resources available in equatorial regions. I'm open to collaborating with interested parties to enhance, develop, and expand the project, with my sights set on venturing into solar water distillation. Let's harness infinite energy intelligently and liberate ourselves from finite energy constraints.

Thank you for your time, Mr. Abraham