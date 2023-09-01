South Africa: Searching for Loved Ones After Joburg Fire

Magrett Amini waits anxiously for the authorities to let her into the burnt building to look for her brother and sister-in-law.

The Malawian national said two of her relatives stayed in the building that caught alight.

"When I heard the building was on fire I came running to find out if my relatives were fine," she said.

But the police had already cordoned off the scene and didn't allow anyone to cross the police tape.

She said she didn't know whether they were among the dead or those taken to hospital.

"I am worried. I don't know what to do," she said.

Survivor Said Juma, originally from Tanzania, said she jumped from the third floor of the building to escape the blaze.

He said he fell on his stomach and injured mostly his fingers.

When the Scrolla.Africa team interviewed him his right hand fingers, wrapped in black plastic, were still dripping with blood.

He said his injured fingers hurt badly after speaking to Scrolla.Africa.

A team of paramedics arrived and took him to the ambulance where he was treated.

Survivor Jagg Master also jumped from the third floor.

Scrolla.Africa spotted him as he was limping among the crowd watching the authorities working at the crime scene before he was taken into the ambulance for treatment.

Jagg said he was happy that he survived the blaze.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I'm lucky. I could be just another statistic among the dead. I thank God for giving me the courage to jump so high. I am happy for life," he said.

Johannesburg Member of the Mayoral Committee for Public Safety Dr Mgcini Tshwaku said people had erected shacks inside the building.

"It was hard for people to escape the building because of the burglar bars that had been put up to demarcate rooms," said Tshwaku.

He said the most affected people were from the third floor.

While politicians have been flocking to the scene blaming the current government for the tragedy, many families have yet to identify their loved ones who lost their lives in the tragedy.

Forensic teams have been taking bodies to Diepkloof and Hillbrow mortuaries.

73 people have lost their lives in the tragedy thus far.