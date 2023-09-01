South Africa: Cape Cops Get Tech to Fight Crime

The announcement of bodycams and in-vehicle camera technology for Cape Town City officers has received mixed reactions from local residents.

A demonstration of the new technology on Wednesday in Goodwood, Cape Town, left the public with conflicting ideas about its implications.

Approximately 800 officers are set to be equipped with bodycams, and by early next year

290 vehicles will be fitted with dashboard-mounted cameras, popularly known as dashcams.

Motorist Sinewonga Mbava said he prayed that the technology would be used correctly.

"I have seen how officers use this in other countries and I pray that our officers won't switch it off when they are doing something illegal and switch it back on when it suits them," he said.

An anonymous community member expressed a different view, sharing both positives and possible downsides to the developments.

"I don't know how I feel about this. It is presented as making things easier, but people will still suffer because we all know that officers are not all the same," said the resident.

Addressing the issue of bribery, the same resident pointed out a potential benefit.

"I am certain that corrupt officers who were taking bribes don't like this because it means no extra money for them."

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis emphasised the City's commitment to enhancing safety through technology. "In the next couple of years, this technology will be standard across our safety services to make Cape Town safer," he said.

He also shared the potential benefits of Automated Number Plate Recognition technology, enabling instant alerts for wanted vehicles and outstanding warrants. "Interactions with the public will now always be recorded," he said.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said: "With our officers now connected to bodycams, our control room can see and hear what the officer can hear, and it's all recorded and ready to be presented in court as evidence."