South Africa: City of Joburg Shuttered Task Team That Should Have Cleaned Up Building in Which 73 Died

The fire was described as one of the worst fires in recent history amid fears that the number of dead will increase as rescue workers search the remaining floors of the five-storey building.
31 August 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ferial Haffajee

Exposed: the complete list of 57 hijacked buildings in the inner city.

The City of Johannesburg mothballed a task team to clean up the 80 Albert Street building, where 73 people perished in an inner-city blaze. The building, owned by the City, is one of 57 hijacked buildings that the Johannesburg Property Owners and Managers Association (JPOMA) has identified and repeatedly lobbied the City to act on.

Former mayor Herman Mashaba started the Problematic Properties task team as part of the anti-corruption unit called Group Forensics and Investigations Services. The unit has been near-closed by the City, and with it, the task team that had started to make progress in dealing with the worst hijacked buildings in the City.

For years, Angela Rivers, the general manager of the inner-city property owners, has lobbied to get the City to deal with the buildings that are hazardous for the people who live in them, she says.

The 57 properties are run by syndicates who rent out space to vulnerable residents for between R600 and R1,200 per week, says Rivers. The task team began to make progress. It was a networked group including the police, the JMPD (metro police), JPOMA, Home Affairs and Social Services to clean up the...

