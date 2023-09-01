South Africa: How to Help? Call for Urgent Humanitarian Aid As Hundreds of Johannesburg Fire Victims Face Uncertain Future

The fire was described as one of the worst fires in recent history amid fears that the number of dead will increase as rescue workers search the remaining floors of the five-storey building.

The fire that destroyed the derelict building on the corner of Delvers and Albert Street in Johannesburg has left hundreds of families stranded. The city is helping, but resources are stretched and NGOs are calling for help.

In the aftermath of the devastating fire that claimed 74 lives and left more than 200 families homeless in Johannesburg's CBD, urgent humanitarian aid is desperately needed. Organisations such as Gift of the Givers, the Salvation Army and the Hope SA Foundation are ready to help, but they're waiting for the go-ahead from the City of Johannesburg.

The families who were living in the building now find themselves without shelter, although there are reports of national government making arrangements for shelter.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday morning, and help has been received from residents, NGOs and businesses.

Gift of the Givers and the Salvation Army were among the first on the scene, and are working closely with the community.

According to Gift of the Givers' Clifford Mabe, they were called around 6am on Thursday to help provide refreshments for residents and emergency teams.

Mabe said the organisation was ready to assist the affected families, but that they were waiting for the emergency services to hand over the building to disaster management.

"After they hand over the building to disaster management, we know what to do. Our team is on standby ready to assist with what...