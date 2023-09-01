Rwanda: Private Sector Urged to Help Impart Hands-On Skills to Students

Experts have urged the private sector to provide internship and apprenticeship opportunities to students to address the skills gap issue in the labour market, as a possible long-term solution to unemployment.

This was said on August 31, during the District Dialogue on Decent Work and Employment Promotion in Gasabo District that brought together officials, businesses, corporate companies, trade unions, and youth.

The dialogue aims to assemble key actors in job creation, enabling them to engage in constructive discussions regarding the unique challenges faced by each district and pave the way for increased opportunities for employment and decent work. They were hosted by each district across the country since August 14.

While people, especially the youth continuously say they are unable to get jobs, employers claim that they lack skilled labour to fit in different positions, creating a mismatch on the labour market and increased unemployment rate.

According to the National Institute of Statistics Rwanda, the youth population, aged 16 to 30 years, faces a substantially higher unemployment rate of 21.5 percent, signifying a critical challenge in harnessing the potential of Rwanda's young workforce.

It states that factors like limited experience, skills mismatch, and a competitive job market contribute to this issue.

Jacques Ndayishimiye, Representative of higher learning institutions, said while the education system in Rwanda shifted to Competence-based Curriculum that encourages students to be proactive in the learning model, it is equally important to see more students take on vocational training schools to gain the actual skills to be competitive on the job market.

This does not only equip them with skills but a mindset to create jobs as well, he added, "However, we need the collaboration of the private sector to provide opportunities for internships and apprenticeship for the necessary experience."

On the other hand, Theoneste Murenzi, President of Private Sector Federation in Gasabo District, said that the labour market, especially in private enterprises is struggling to find workers who are fit for job, whereby it is costly to hire someone and spend more time training them on the work they are supposed to do.

According to him, schools must focus on equipping their students with hands-on skills that are relevant to the labour market needs and for businesses to open doors for internship opportunities so that they graduate ready to put the acquired skills to use.

Pauline Umwali, Gasabo District Executive Administrator, called on all stakeholders to create awareness around job creation among people and not to indulge in immoral activities to seek a livelihood.

She pledged continued efforts in implementing national policies aimed at promoting decent work and fighting unemployment among the youth.

NISR say that for Rwanda to harness the full potential of its workforce, an approach that includes education, entrepreneurship, and targeted development initiatives is necessary to bridge the gaps and ensure a more equitable and prosperous future for all Rwandans.