Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Sells Mbare Yet Another Dream - Says Suburb to Transform in the Next Two Years

ZANU PF has made yet another promise to transform Harare's high density suburb, Mbare after clinching the parliamentary and council seats from the opposition in the just-ended plebiscite.

Zanu PF's Martin Manyanya defeated Starman Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) to become Mbare legislator-elect in a constituency that had become elusive for the ruling party.

Controversial, Simbarashe "Dhama" Chinachimwe - once arrested for drug peddling- is now councillor-elect for Mbare.

Riding on this victory, Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa said the party would make a facelift to Mbare in the next two years.

"We are happy about Mbare. We are going to work on that, we will transform Mbare. This rest assured Mbare will never be the same in the next 24 to 36 months. I am talking like that because I have been a major driver of investments in Zimbabwe. We are going to transform Mbare. Watch it and the ideas are fully there. We will grow the Mbare paradigm and make it permeate to all urban centres," said Mutsvangwa.

This is yet another promise by Zanu PF over another yet to be fulfilled promise by its Vice President Constantino Chiwenga to refurbish flats in Mbare.

Despite making the promise in 2018 Zanu PF is yet to live up to its word with Mbare still without modern infrastructure.

Due to neglect, Mbare is a hotspot of diseases like cholera, and typhoid also as a result of contaminated water and an antiquated reticulation system.

Mutsvangwa said securing Mbare's seat was a sign the ruling party is on its way to dislodge the opposition that has dominated the capital.

"I am saying it publicly so that the CCC is aware that we are going for them in urban areas. We are competent, we have the global connections to do it because we bring some of the best investments into the country because that is what changes a town.

"President Mnangagwa is determined, fully focused on a massive urban renewal and infrastructure drive of this country never seen by Africa and it is going to happen," he said.