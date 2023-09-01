Kenya: Detectives Arrest 5 Tanzanians After Suspected Cocaine Found in Their Possession

31 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Detectives have apprehended four foreigners believed to be Tanzanians and dozens of pellets suspected to be cocaine recovered from their house in Kitengela's Kajiado area.

During the Tuesday operation, a total of 143 pellets containing the highly addictive substance were recovered by Anti-Narcotics detectives, stashed in empty packets of fruit juice.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said that a further search led to the recovery of digital weighing machines, $245USD, Sh 26,100, Tsh11,000, Indian Rupees and mobile phones.

"Also recovered in the 3am raid were identification documents belonging to the suspects Ali Abubakar, Mohammed Kassim, Saad Salim and Rosse Paul Tito," the DCI said

A fifth suspect Nancy Munyota was also arrested.

The five suspects are currently in custody assisting detectives with investigations.

