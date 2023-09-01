Kenya: Defence PS Calls for Strengthening of Cooperation Agreement Between Kenya, South Africa

Nairobi — Defence Principal Secretary Patrick Mariru has underscored the need to strengthen the already existing bilateral ties between Kenya and South Africa through a robust Defence Cooperation Agreement (DSA).

The PS said the two countries should explore more collaboration in a range of strategic areas among them security, blue economy, military medical and health services, defence industry as well as promotion of training of military personnel through exchange of trainees, instructors and directing staff.

Mariru made the remarks Wednesday at Defence Headquarters when he hosted a delegation from South Africa who were in the country on a working tour.

The Principal Secretary welcomed the resolutions made by a Joint Defence Committee (JDC) comprising senior officials from the two countries adding that the DCA early this year should develop cogent practical ideas and resolutions to rationalise the defence agreement to conform to current security needs of the countries.

On her part, the acting Secretary for Defence for the Republic of South Africa, Dr. Thobekile Gamede said the two countries continue to enjoy longstanding diplomatic relations dating back to 1992.

She further emphasized on the need for the two countries to work together to foster regional peace and security, a critical component for socio-economic development and prosperity of the region.

Dr. Thobekile similarly, urged the countries to address common challenges and bolster existing Defence Cooperation Agreement while remaining frank with each other for the formulation of concrete solutions.

Present during the meeting were senior military officers from the two countries.