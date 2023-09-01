Rwanda: Bralirwa Partners With Bboxx Rwanda to Support Off-Grid Households With Solar Energy in Ngororero District

Bralirwa Plc, through its social impact initiatives, partnered with Bboxx Rwanda to support off-grid households with provision of solar energy in Muhororo sector in Ngororero district.

Rwanda's leading beverage company, Bralirwa Plc, has taken another significant step towards its commitment to sustainable development by partnering with Bboxx Rwanda, a data-driven super platform connecting underserved rural communities and aspiring urban ones with a highly convenient and affordable way to access life-changing solutions. Together, the companies will provide clean energy to 59 off-grid families in the village of Gapfura, Rusororo cell, Muhororo sector in Ngororero district.

The two companies signed a MoU earlier this year in May 2023, to contribute to sustainable energy solutions by installing solar panel systems in 51 residences and 8 businesses set ups supporting over 300 beneficiaries to improve their quality of life. Each household was given a radio while the businesses were supported with TV screens to increase their access to information.

Bboxx Rwanda, which was launched in 2014, works with government and international partners to achieve the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals by providing clean, reliable, and affordable energy solutions, such as solar electricity and clean cooking solutions. John Uwizeye, Managing Director of Bboxx Rwanda, highlighted the pivotal role of providing electricity in community development.

"Access to electricity serves as a catalyst for enabling economic development of communities and making progress on a host of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). We are delighted to partner with like-minded companies such as Bralirwa that have environmental sustainability and social impact as part of its pillars to transform lives and unlock potential through energy access," said Benjamin Bizima, Head of Retail Operations.

Etienne Saada, Managing Director of Bralirwa, said that environmental sustainability is part of the company's strategic pillars. "We believe in promoting sustainable practices and enhancing our social impact in the communities we serve. Our collaboration with Bboxx is yet another step toward our goal of improving the quality of life for the people we serve while reducing our carbon footprint" said Mr. Etienne Saada.

The event, which was held in Muhororo sector, in Ngororero district was presided over by the Mayor of Ngororero, Mr. Nkusi Christophe, Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Infrastructure, Mr. Fidele Abimana, Deputy Director of Rwanda Environment Management Authority, Mr. Faustin Munyazikwiye, community members and leaders among others.

The Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Infrastructure, Mr. Abimana Fidele said that it through great collaboration and partnership with the private sector that we can create efficiency and bring services closer to all communities.

Mayor of Ngororero district, Mr. Nkusi thanked BRALIRWA for their contributing to the social wellbeing of the community and called upon the residents of Gapfura village to work together for the district's continuing progress and advancement.

The selection and installation of the solar energy systems was done in close collaboration with district authorities to a total cost of 12,000,000 million Rwandan francs. Bralirwa's steadfast commitment to social responsibility is evident through its continued investment in initiatives such as water access, tree planting, responsible consumption campaigns, and agricultural farming, totaling to over one billion Rwandan francs over the last three years.