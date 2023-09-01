Africa: Sky-High Success - Artistes Soaring With Private Jets

A new trend has emerged among the elite of the African music industry - owning, or renting, private jets. While the concept of African artistes acquiring such luxurious assets would have been perceived as a distant dream a few years ago, today, a number of prominent African celebrities have defied the odds and taken to the skies in their privately-owned aircrafts, a symbol of their immense and growing success.

Below, The New Times looks at some African artistes who have soared to new heights, acquiring such prestigious assets.

Davido

Nigerian music superstar Davido became the youngest Nigerian to own a private jet in 2018. He took to social media to say that his acquisition of a private jet was only earned through hard work.

Davido disclosed this on Twitter, where he posted, "Bought already. It's not soup. It's hard work and ambition!" (See tweet)

Born David Adedeji Adeleke, Davido, is one of the top Nigerian singers, songwriters, and record producers. Although coming from a wealthy home, the singer affirmed that much of his wealth is acquired through his musical craft.

Apart from his Bombardier Challenger 605 private jet, rumoured to have cost him $62 million by the time of purchase, Davido also has a garage full of luxurious cars, such as a 2021 Rolls Royce Cullinan, Lamborghini Huracan, Luxury Sprinter Bus, Bentley Bentayga, Rolls Royce Cullinan, Porsche Panamera Turbo S, Range Rover, Audi R8, Mercedes-AMG GLS63, and Mercedes Benz G63 AMG among others.

Wizkid

Wizkid is also one of the most well-known artistes in the oil-rich country and internationally. Although Wizkid wasn't born into a wealthy family like his arch-rival Davido, he is also considered one of the richest musicians in Nigeria.

The 33-year-old songwriter and recording artiste, who began his musical career at the age of 11, also owns a private jet.

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun popularly known as Wizkid or Starboy owns a private jet, cost valued at a whopping $40 million, which he's been seen cruising in and posting images from on social media.

He also has some high-end vehicles in his collection, including a Lamborghini Urus, a Bentley Continental GT Speed convertible, a BMW X6, a Porsche Panamera, a Porsche Cayenne, and a 2012 Mercedes-Benz Kompressor.

Diamond Platnumz

Diamond Platnumz is the first artiste in Tanzania to own a private jet, and arguably one of the wealthiest musicians in East Africa. Last year, the father-of-four made public his plans to buy a private jet to ease his international tours, which he bought right after he had just forked out $450,000 to buy a black Rolls Royce Phantom.

The 33-year-old, worth $12 million according to Celebrity Net Worth 2023, added the Rolls-Royce to a fleet of luxurious car brands he already owns, including V8, BMW X6, Cadillac Escalade, and Prado, among others. His latest acquisition, his private plane, is said to have a capacity of thirty-eight passengers.

DJ Cuppy

Reports have it that DJ Cuppy was gifted a private jet by his billionaire and supportive father, Femi Otedola.

Real name Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, DJ Cuppy, or simply Cuppy, is a Nigerian disc jockey and producer. The 25-year-old is known for her innovative music mix amongst Nigerian and international fans.

DJ Cuppy also owns several luxury cars such as Ferrari Portofino, Mercedes Benz, Roll Royce Phantom VIII, and Range Rover.

Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest is a mega-rich South African hip-hop artiste. He owns a Gulfstream G650 and a Gulfstream G550, which is the largest private jet available fitted with a Rolls-Royce BR725 engine, which can carry up to 24 passengers.

Cassper Nyovest owns several properties around South Africa including mansions and houses as well as cars from BMWs to Ferraris.

Jaguar

Kenyan musician Jaguar is believed to be one of the richest musicians in the country. He is among the most celebrated musicians and politicians in Kenya, having been a member of parliament in his country. He owns a Piper PA-31-350 Chieftain plane, which he bought in 2019.

Word has it

Other artists are rumoured to have their own private jets, either because they have the financial means to acquire them or have been spotted flying in one on multiple occasions. These artists include:

Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage, dubbed the 'Queen of Afro Beats', often poses for snaps in a private jet, but she is yet to confirm whether she owns it.

According to Celebrity Networth 2023, the 43-year-old mother of one, with a net worth of $10 million, could afford one if she wanted to.

Social media went abuzz over the idea when she posted on her Instagram story, saying that she needed to buy a private jet.

Sharing a clip of her long line of suitcases causing obstruction at a UK airport, after her performance at King Charles' coronation, Tiwa Savage wrote, "I've told you people I need a PJ [private jet]. Anyway, thank you England. And we are off again."

AKA

Born in Cape Town and raised in Johannesburg Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, known professionally as AKA, was a South African rapper, record producer, and businessman.

Forbes, 35, won multiple South African awards, was nominated several times for a Black Entertainment Television award in the US, and was once nominated for an MTV Europe music award.

In February this year, AKA was shot dead, along with his close friend, the chef and entrepreneur Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane, while walking towards their car from a restaurant in the eastern city of Durban.

AKA was said to own a private jet which was once owned by Nelson Mandela, worth R80 million (approx. $4.2m). According to reports, his wife gave him the private jet as a present for being a good husband and father. The Bombardier Challenger 300 can carry up to eight passengers, with a maximum operating range of 3,200 nautical miles.

P Square

News of the acquisition of a private jet by P Square first started in 2012, when Peter shared in a post, a photo of the two of them, captioned, "Jetting privately....thanks to God and the fans. You all made it possible. God has settled us...Just included on our list...that very list......shhhhhh."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Entertainment Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Later, news broke that it was not true that P-Square had acquired a private jet, but rather, the duo had a deal with a private jet company, that had designated one private jet to them to use whenever they needed.

However, with a combined estimated net worth of approx. $37million, Peter and Paul Okoye could afford a private jet if they wanted to.

Don Jazzy

Michael Collins Ajereh, known as Don Jazzy, is a top Nigerian songwriter, singer, producer, and entrepreneur. He is among the most highly regarded and popularly known in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The record label boss is often classified among the richest musicians in Nigeria in 2023, with a net worth of $52 million. Despite Don Jazzy's efforts to keep details of his private life and assets away from the internet, people still believe he owns a private jet.

Although it's not public knowledge whether or not the singer has a private jet, he has been seen more than once flying in one. Don Jazzy is also known to own a series of luxury cars like a 2016 Cadillac Escalade, Bentley Continental Flying Spur, Range Rover Sports, and Porsche 911 Carrera.

Black Coffee

Black Coffee, born Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, is considered one of South Africa's most popular and successful DJs with a net worth of R75 million (approx. $4m). In addition to being a DJ, he also runs his own record label and has received multiple awards for it.

He is rumoured to own a Cessna 680 private jet which can comfortably accommodate up to eight passengers.