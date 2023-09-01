Rwanda: Ariel Wayz, Bull Dog, Bwiza Among Artistes to Perform at Kwita Izina Ceremony

31 August 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Gatera and Dylan Mugenga

Renowned Rwandan female artistes Ariel Wayz and Bwiza, Tuff Gangs' Bulldog and Riderman are among the artistes set to perform at the gorilla naming ceremony, locally known as Kwita Izina, scheduled for Friday, September 1.

The New Times understands that Ariel Wayz and Bwiza, who are among the best female musicians in the country, have been in Kinigi, where the event will take place, since Tuesday rehearsing with their band.

DJ Sonia will also be the main disc jockey for the event, which has attracted top celebrities such as Idris Elba, Joakim Noah, Nigeria's Asa and many others.

It will be the 19th time the country will be naming newborn gorillas, where 23 baby gorillas born in the last 12 months will be given names.

Hosted at the foothills of the Volcanoes National Park in Kinigi, Musanze, the event normally attracts big names in every industry, including conservation champions, celebrities, leaders, sports legends as well as ordinary people.

Last year's event featured performances by Rwandan artistes such as Ish Kevin and Chriss Eazy, as well as Sauti Sol, who headlined the Event's gala.

Since the beginning of the naming ceremony first held in 2005, 374 baby gorillas have been named.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.