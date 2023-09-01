Rwanda: Ariel Wayz, Bull Dog, Bwiza Among Artistes to Perform at Kwita Izina Ceremony

Renowned Rwandan female artistes Ariel Wayz and Bwiza, Tuff Gangs' Bulldog and Riderman are among the artistes set to perform at the gorilla naming ceremony, locally known as Kwita Izina, scheduled for Friday, September 1.

The New Times understands that Ariel Wayz and Bwiza, who are among the best female musicians in the country, have been in Kinigi, where the event will take place, since Tuesday rehearsing with their band.

DJ Sonia will also be the main disc jockey for the event, which has attracted top celebrities such as Idris Elba, Joakim Noah, Nigeria's Asa and many others.

It will be the 19th time the country will be naming newborn gorillas, where 23 baby gorillas born in the last 12 months will be given names.

Hosted at the foothills of the Volcanoes National Park in Kinigi, Musanze, the event normally attracts big names in every industry, including conservation champions, celebrities, leaders, sports legends as well as ordinary people.

Last year's event featured performances by Rwandan artistes such as Ish Kevin and Chriss Eazy, as well as Sauti Sol, who headlined the Event's gala.

Since the beginning of the naming ceremony first held in 2005, 374 baby gorillas have been named.