Kenya: Munya Given 90 Minutes to Turn Up in Court in Sh63 Billion Arror, Kimwarer Dams's Case as Arrest Warrant Issued

31 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Osoro

Nairobi — A warrant of arrest has been issued against former Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya after he failed to turn up in court to give evidence in the Sh63bn Kimwarer and Arror dam case against former Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and 10 others.

Trial Magistrate Eunice Nyutu declined to allow the adjournment sort by the prosecution saying the warrant of arrest has been inn force since Monday.

She said that the parties seeking adjournment did not place a formal letter from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) giving reasons they wanted it.

She ordered that Munya should present himself in court within one and half hours to give evidence

The defense counsel through Katwa Kigen told the court that the prosecution has been asking for several adjournments and to date they do not have a single witness in court.

He said that the move by the prosecution has affected his client who has been religiously attending court at all times

