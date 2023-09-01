Kenya: Skyward Express to Start Flights Between Nairobi and Migori in Mid-September

31 August 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Skyward Express will begin flights between Nairobi and Migori in the middle of next month, expanding its network across Western Kenya.

The first flight will depart Nairobi's Wilson Airport on September 13 for Lichota Airstrip in Migori County.

Dash 8 Q-100 will be deployed on the route, with a passenger seating capacity of 37.

The local carrier informed Capital Business that it will operate on the route three times a week on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, with airfares starting from as low as Sh8,600.

Demand for air travel has been gaining popularity in the country of late since it offers the fastest and most convenient transport, attracting players to new routes.

In June this year, it began daily flights between Nairobi and Kitale to meet the growing demand.

Some of the routes that Skyward Express currently serves are Mombasa, Diani, Lamu, Malindi, Lodwar, Eldoret, and Kakamega.

