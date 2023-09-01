Kenya: Koome Reaffirms Cooperation With INTERPOL During Talks With Kavanagh

Nairobi — Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has reiterated Kenya's commitment to continue collaborating and cooperating with the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) in the fight against crime.

IG Koome made the remarks when he hosted the Executive Director of Police Services at INTERPOL Stephen Kavanagh at the National Police Service (NPS) Headquarters in Nairobi on Thursday.

During the meeting, Kavanagh expressed his gratitude to NPS for sustaining its strategic support to INTERPOL, through secondment of Police Officers, INTERPOL Projects, Joint Regional Operations, and Police Databases.

Kenya through the DCI became the first Country within the Eastern Africa Region to be connected to INTERPOL International Child Sexual Exploitation (ICSE) Database.

The move has enabled the NPS to conduct quality investigation of Crimes against Children, especially Online Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse.

INTERPOL connects Police in its 195 Member Countries.

Also present during the meeting was INTERPOL Director Global Outreach and Regional Support, Abdulaziz Obaidalla, Head of INTERPOL Regional Bureau (RB) for Eastern Africa, Emmanuel Ndayegamiye; Head of INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB), Saiya Baraza, INTERPOL Policy Analyst, Marques Da Silva Sofia and NPS Spokesperson, Resila Onyango.

Kavanagh arrived in the Country Wednesday and is also expected to meet DCI Director Mohamed Amin.

He will tour INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) and INTERPOL Regional Bureau, both situated within DCI Headquarters, at Mazingira House.

The visit comes as INTERPOL prepares to mark its Centenary later in the year.