Kenya: I Was Bitter With My World Championships Performance - Kimeli

Nairobi — Nicholas Kimeli has admitted that he was bitter with his performance at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, but says he is working to rub it off his mind and focus on what's ahead.

Kimeli was a man on form heading to Budapest and he expected to get a medal in at least one of the events he was doubling in; the 5,000m and the 10,000m.

He failed to make it off the heats in the men's 5,000m while he finished a distant eighth in the 10,000m.

"I did not do as well as I expected and I was bitter with my performance. A lot has been on my mind because I was in very good shape heading to Budapest but I didn't perform. I promise however that I will work hard to get better," Kimeli told Capital Sports.

He added; "I want to put that behind my back and immediately start preparing for the Paris Olympic Games."

The 24-year old explains that two factors played a role in his performance; the heat in Budapest, and an injury that hampered most of his preparation.

"I didn't do much speedwork because I picked up a serious injury in March and I only felt better in June close to the Trials. I ddidn't do much speedwork because of that and it affected me in my performance," explains Kimeli.

He added; "The temperature in Budapest was also very high. Compared to where I train in Iten, where it is cold, it was a bit challenging. I took a lot of time to acclimatize and that in the end affected my performance."

He however says with his injury behind his back, he will now focus on rest and recovery, before starting the build up to next season early.